NBA Playoffs Suns-Clippers: Chris Paul's Status For Game 3

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
AllPacers
 7 days ago

The Phoenix Suns have a 2-0 series lead over the Los Angeles Clippers after winning on Tuesday evening 104-103 in Arizona.

The series is headed to Los Angeles, California, for Game 3 on Thursday evening.

Chris Paul, who has missed the first two games, intends to return for Game 3, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo!

Haynes' article can be read in the hyperlink, and his Tweet can be seen embedded below.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS GET 13TH OVERALL PICK IN 2021 NBA DRAFT: On Tuesday evening, the NBA held its annual Draft Lottery, and the Pacers ended up with the 13th overall pick in the upcoming draft. The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers got the first three picks in that order. CLICK HERE.
  • FORMER PACER PAUL GEORGE MISSES CLUTCH FREE THROWS: Paul George, who started his career with the Indiana Pacers, missed two free throws with 8.2 seconds left in the fourth quarter of Game 2 on Tuesday evening. The All-Star forward missed a chance to give his team a 3-point lead, and the Clippers lost on a buzzer-beater by Deandre Ayton. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
AllPacers

AllPacers

Indianapolis, IN
160
Followers
1K+
Post
142K+
Views
AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

