Seasonal changes in recombination characteristics in a natural population of Drosophila melanogaster

By Dau Dayal Aggarwal, Sviatoslav Rybnikov, Shaul Sapielkin, Eugenia Rashkovetsky, Zeev Frenkel, Manvender Singh, Pawel Michalak, Abraham B. Korol
Nature.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnvironmental seasonality is a potent evolutionary force, capable of maintaining polymorphism, promoting phenotypic plasticity and causing bet-hedging. In Drosophila, environmental seasonality has been reported to affect life-history traits, tolerance to abiotic stressors and immunity. Oscillations in frequencies of alleles underlying fitness-related traits were also documented alongside SNPs across the genome. Here, we test for seasonal changes in two recombination characteristics, crossover rate and crossover interference, in a natural D. melanogaster population from India using morphological markers of the three major chromosomes. We show that winter flies, collected after the dry season, have significantly higher desiccation tolerance than their autumn counterparts. This difference proved to hold also for hybrids with three independent marker stocks, suggesting its genetic rather than plastic nature. Significant between-season changes are documented for crossover rate (in 9 of 13 studied intervals) and crossover interference (in four of eight studied pairs of intervals); both single and double crossovers were usually more frequent in the winter cohort. The winter flies also display weaker plasticity of both recombination characteristics to desiccation. We ascribe the observed differences to indirect selection on recombination caused by directional selection on desiccation tolerance. Our findings suggest that changes in recombination characteristics can arise even after a short period of seasonal adaptation (~8–10 generations).

www.nature.com
