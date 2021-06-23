Third Thursday July 1 concert to feature Yankee Station Band

ALTON – The Alton Municipal Band kicks off WEEK 3 of its Concerts in the Park series with a terrific jazz ensemble scheduled to perform at Riverview Park Thursday, June 24th at 8pm under the direction of jazz master Tim Jarden. Known to many around the area as “Third Coast” the group is comprised of local music educators who play music in a variety of styles, including Jazz, Standards, Latin, Blues, Fusion, Ballads and Rock. Originally known as the Alton Landing Jazz Quintet, the group has seen several personnel changes; however, the latest iteration of the group includes two of the original members – Lewis & Clark Community College Jazz Director Tim Jarden and Alton School District Band Director Kenny King. Additional musicians include Alton School District Band Director Chris Jarden (trumpet/piano), Illini Middle School Band/Chorus Director Waylon Schroeder (saxophone) and special guest, recent Alton High School graduate Fletcher Leonard (percussionist). Tim says they rotate saxophone players and drummers who play in more than one band, and often perform in a variety of combinations.