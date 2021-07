An alleged wrong way driver on Route 101 in Hampton went off the road and tried to fight State Police when they tried to evaluate his injuries on Saturday night. State Police said they received reports around 10:40 p.m. about a 2006 Nissan Murano driving west in the eastbound lanes near Route 1 in Hampton. The driver continued in the wrong lane where the highway divides near the Towle Farm Road overpass, according to police.