I don’t know what God Kim McGahey worships, but it is clearly not the Judeo-Christian God, who clearly has a preferential option for the poor. Indeed, there are more than 2,000 references to the poor in the Hebrew and Christian scriptures, and none of them reflect the contempt and judgment McGahey references in his column, “Put God back in the lineup this July Fourth”: “… or we can choose to drop out of school, have tax-subsidized children out of wedlock, engage in the drug culture and be a social parasite that lives at the public trough.’