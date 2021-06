Monday morning, Todd DeSorbo, the head coach of the University of Virginia Swim & Dive Team, was named as an assistant coach of the US Olympic Swim Team. DeSorbo has been at the University of Virginia since August of 2017 and has earned several accolades, including the first women’s national championship in program history. DeSorbo’s role on the team will allow him to continue coaching the three UVA athletes that qualified for the Olympic games: Paige Madden, Alex Walsh, and Kate Douglass, who all won individual national titles during this season. DeSorbo was also named the CSCAA Women’s Coach of the Year after leading Virginia’s women’s team to its first NCAA Championship in March.