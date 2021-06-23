Scramble Above Zion’s Canyons on Lady Mountain
Extreme exposure and nearly 2,700 feet of elevation gain earn Lady Mountain a spot on our list. You'll need to navigate up three separate two-story-tall faces on preexisting anchors (up to 5.6 difficulty) in the first mile on this 4-mile out-and-back to the top of one of Zion Canyon's grandest towers. To get there, take the Middle Emerald Pools Trail .3 mile to the "Rockfalls" information sign; turn west and ascend the mountain slope on an unmarked path to the first climbing section. Recommended gear Climbing gear, including 120 feet of rope.