Scramble Above Zion’s Canyons on Lady Mountain

By Drew Allred
backpacker.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecome a member to unlock this story and receive other great benefits. Hungry for more climbs? Check out the rest of our summer summit scrambles here. Extreme exposure and nearly 2,700 feet of elevation gain earn Lady Mountain a spot on our list. You’ll need to navigate up three separate two-story-tall faces on preexisting anchors (up to 5.6 difficulty) in the first mile on this 4-mile out-and-back to the top of one of Zion Canyon’s grandest towers. To get there, take the Middle Emerald Pools Trail .3 mile to the “Rockfalls” information sign; turn west and ascend the mountain slope on an unmarked path to the first climbing section. Recommended gear Climbing gear, including 120 feet of rope.

www.backpacker.com
