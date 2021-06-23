Former Illini Kofi Cockburn wraps up NBA G League Elite Camp

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleKofi Cockburn is now in wait and see mode as the 2021 NBA Draft, scheduled for July 29, creeps closer. The former Illinois big man was one of 40 participants in the NBA G League Elite Camp, which was held Saturday through Monday at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. Cockburn showed flashes of the dominance he displayed during his college career, but he was not one of the 11 camp participants who earned invites to the NBA Draft Combine.

NBAKokomo Perspective

Former Illini star Ayo Dosunmu to participate in NBA Draft Combine

Ayo Dosunmu won't have to travel far to take the next step in his basketball journey. The former Illinois star is one of 69 players to receive an invite to the 2021 NBA Draft Combine, the league announced Tuesday in a press release. The combine will be held in Dosunmu's hometown of Chicago at the Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis from June 21-27.
NBAitsgame7.com

Girl Who Hooked Up With 7 Suns Players Speaks Out

An Instagram model who famously claimed to have hooked up with seven Phoenix Suns players in one night is back. On Sunday, Phoenix clinched a berth in the Western Conference Finals following a sweep of the Denver Nuggets. Shortly thereafter, a surprising figure stepped forward. Aliza Jane A.K.A Ayyejae went...
NBAInternational Business Times

FIBA Asia Cup News: Ex-NBA G-League Prospect Impresses In National Team Debut

Kai Sotto puts up 11 points against South Korea in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers. The 20-year-old isn't a stranger to the world stage. Sotto receives praise from head coach Tab Baldwin for his performance. Former NBA G-League prospect Kai Sotto pulled off an impressive outing for the Philippine national...
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell, Duane Washington Jr. To Participate In NBA G League Elite Camp

Ohio State junior forward E.J Liddell and senior guard Duane Washington are among the 40 prospects set to participate in the NBA G League Elite Camp in Chicago this weekend. The camp will give Liddell and Washington a chance to showcase their skills in front of coaches and scouts with hopes of being invited to the NBA Draft Combine, which will also be held in the Windy City from June 21-27.
BasketballSporting News

NBA, WNBA, G League and teams celebrate Juneteenth

This week, the NBA family will celebrate Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating emancipation of enslaved people in the United States, with a variety of league and team programming, conversations and partnerships that encourage employees, fans and all members of the NBA family to further educate themselves on the holiday while also reflecting on past and present racial injustices in our county. The league will observe the holiday on Friday, June 18 with paid time off for all U.S. employees.
NBAnews4sanantonio.com

Burns gets ready to work out for NBA teams after G-League Elite Camp

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -Jordan Burns made his way back to his hometown after being one of just 40 invited to the NBA's G-League Elite Camp. A nice showing there for the former Colgate guard. He has been spending a lot of time training in Dallas while gearing up for next month's draft.
NBAKU Sports

Jalen Wilson puts up modest numbers at G League Elite camp in Chicago

In two games at last weekend’s G League Elite Camp in Chicago, Kansas sophomore Jalen Wilson made one start and came off the bench one time while averaging roughly 19 minutes per game. Playing for Team Three, at the 40-man camp, Wilson scored six points in his first game, a...
NBANBA

International Standout Dyson Daniels Signs With NBA G League Ignite

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., June 21, 2021 – International standout Dyson Daniels, a highly touted guard out of NBA Global Academy in Australia, has signed with NBA G League Ignite, NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim announced today. “I’m so blessed to be joining Ignite and I’m ready to take my...
NBAKingsport Times-News

Driving ambition: McClung preparing for NBA G League Elite Camp

PHILADELPHIA — Former Gate City and Texas Tech basketball standout Mac McClung has never remained focused on the there and then; he strives only to stay focused on the here and now. His transfer from Georgetown after just two seasons — for reasons that he has never made public — is just a distant memory. But that experience made him more determined to succeed.
NBAlettermenrow.com

E.J. Liddell, Duane Washington head to G League camp while Buckeyes wait

COLUMBUS — Ohio State is still waiting on NBA decisions from E.J. Liddell and Duane Washington Jr. Each declared for the draft earlier this spring, choosing not to hire agents to retain the ability to return to the Buckeyes if they opt out of draft waters. But neither have removed their names from the draft, leaving Ohio State in a precarious position.
Chicago, ILCorn Nation

Nebrasketball: Dalano Banton Receives G League Elite Camp Invite

The Nebraska Cornhuskers’ starting point guard Dalano Banton declared for the 2021 NBA Draft at the end of May, and the rising junior received an invitation to participate in the G League Elite Camp being held this weekend (June 19-21) at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Banton is the...
247Sports

Duane Washington has productive NBA G League Elite Camp

Update (11:19 p.m. ET): According to a report from ESPN's NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony, Duane Washington received an NBA Combine invite after his performance at the G League Elite Camp. Duane Washington may have surprised many when he declared early for the 2021 NBA Draft, but he may have...
FanSided

NBA Draft 2021: 5 observations from the G-League Elite Camp

CHICAGO – After not taking place last season due to the pandemic, the G-League Elite Camp returned this week in Chicago. While it features players the NBA views as prospects outside the top 75, it’s a great opportunity for players to boost their NBA Draft stocks. NBA players like Terrance Mann, Juan Toscano-Anderson, and Oshae Brissett all once played in this event.
NBAESPN

NBA draft 2021: What to expect at the NBA and G League draft combines

The NBA announced that 109 players have accepted invites to the NBA combine and G League Elite camps that will be held this week at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The players will conduct interviews with teams, participate in competitive 5-on-5 games, conduct shooting competitions and other drills, and undergo thorough medical examinations, measurements, athletic testing and more.
NBAsanjosesun.com

Australian G Dyson Daniels joins G League Ignite

Guard Dyson Daniels of Australia has signed with the NBA G League Ignite. The 18-year-old from the NBA Global Academy in Australia turned down multiple college offers to join the developmental league in order to prepare for the 2022 NBA Draft. "I'm so blessed to be joining Ignite and I'm...
NBADetroit Bad Boys

NBA - G League elite camp scrimmages -- link

It's free to watch -- lots of 2nd rd / undrafted options are in action today. Of course some of these guys will go back to college for a year, but many will opt to stay in the draft. https://m.twitch.tv/nbagleague.
102.5 KISS FM

Mac McClung Shocks Scouts at G League Elite Camp

We've always known Mac McClung was an athlete. He came to Texas Tech with a gigantic following on Instagram that he built doing outrageous dunks in high school and during his time at Georgetown. After a season at Texas Tech, where he led the team in scoring but didn't really show off his high-flying athleticism that people were accustomed to, he declared for the NBA draft.