The public now can visit the Asian elephant calf and his mother, Phoebe, at the Powell zoo. Born on June 16 to 33-year-old mother Phoebe, an Asian elephant calf made his public debut yesterday at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. Visitors can now view Phoebe and her calf in the Asia Quest area’s elephant/rhino building daily from 10 a.m. to noon. Viewing schedules for Phoebe and her calf are subject to change as the Zoo takes cues from the new mother and newborn. Zoo officials recommend arriving early and preparing for long lines into the building.