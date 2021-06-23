Cancel
USC Linebacker Palaie Gaoteote IV Spotted Near Ohio State's Campus

By Claudette Montana Pattison
AllTrojans
AllTrojans
 7 days ago

Sorry Trojan fans, it looks like USC transfer Palaie Gaoteote may join the Ohio State Buckeyes this fall.

The linebacker posted photos of himself in Colombus, Ohio on social media, which followed reports that surfaced last week of Gaoteote's name in Ohio State's student directory.

Ohio State has not confirmed the addition of the former 5-star, but its presumed that he will join the Buckeyes this fall.

Gaoteote entered the NCAA transfer portal prior to the UCLA game last season. He dealt with a number of injuries, specifically in 2020, which limited his playing time. He only saw action in two games [Arizona State and Arizona] and amassed nine tackles total.

He has spent the last three seasons with the USC Trojans and recorded 105 tackles, including 7.5 for losses for 21 yards [with 2 sacks for minus 11 yards], 20 game appearances, and 14 starts.

Gaoteote has some ties to the Buckeyes already, as his cousin and former high school teammate, DT Haskell Garrett, plays for Ohio State.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E9Yua_0adRxTAh00
USC Linebacker Palaie Gaoteote IV

Gaoteote was recruited heavily by the Ohio State back in high school. He took an unofficial visit to Columbus during his junior season at Bishop Gorman [Las Vegas, NV] before committing to the Trojans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14jzHo_0adRxTAh00
USC Linebacker  Palaie Gaoteote IV

Known for his high-impact tackles, the Las Vegas native enters his senior season in the college football arena, as he looks to make some noise on the defensive front.

AllTrojans

AllTrojans

Los Angeles, CA
