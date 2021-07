On Thursday, June 17, folks who live along the railroad tracks that pass through Sun Prairie were treated to a spectacular show as a BNSF engine came down the tracks trailing smoke and flames. The Sun Prairie Rural Volunteer Fire Department called BNSF to alert them to the fire. The train crew shut the engine down and stopped the train at Gordon. The crews from Sun Prairie, Vaughn Volunteer Fire Department and Power Fire Department responded to Gordon. According to Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Tacke, when the crew shut down the engine the fire came to an end without damage to the rest of the train.