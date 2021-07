Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on June 4, and Markle is reportedly doing well and has been in good spirits since the birth. "The couple has been relaxing at home since becoming proud parents of Lilibet," an insider told Intouch Weekly. "[Meghan] is already back on her feet and walking the dogs." The birth of Lili also seems to be another step towards reconciliation between Prince Harry and his brother, as Us Weekly reports that Prince William and Kate Middleton sent a gift to Lili to celebrate her birth.