Embeddable IDPS for IoT: Meet wolfSentry at MWC '21

By PRWeb
Times Union
 7 days ago

EDMONDS, Wash. (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. wolfSSL has released a new product, wolfSentry, an embedded IDPS (intrusion detection and prevention system). At its core, it features an embedded, dynamic firewall engine, with fast and efficient lookups for IP addresses in an internal database maintained by the wolfSentry library. wolfSentry is dynamically configurable, with test-commit semantics, and can easily associate user-defined events with user-defined actions, contextualized by both built-in and user-defined connection attributes, tracking the evolution of the network transaction profile.

www.timesunion.com
