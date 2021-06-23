House passes bill seeking to lift mask mandate in NC schools
The N.C. House passed a bill seeking to give school boards the exclusive authority to determine whether students must wear face masks in the upcoming school year on Wednesday. Senate Bill 173, called the “Free the Smiles Act,” would strip away Governor Roy Cooper’s authority to issue state-wide mask mandates for schools, leaving him with the ability to do so only for individual schools during a state of emergency.pulse.ncpolicywatch.org