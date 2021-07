Indian police have filed preliminary charges against senior Twitter officials over an inaccurate map of the country, an official said Tuesday, in the latest escalation between the US firm and New Delhi. Uttar Pradesh state police said the criminal case was filed against two Twitter India officials late Monday following a complaint from the local head of a Hindu nationalist group that the US firm's website showed the disputed Kashmir region as an independent country. The map was already taken down from Twitter's "Tweep Life" career section after an uproar by social media users on Monday against the micro-blogging site. A police official told AFP that Twitter’s India head Manish Maheshwari and another senior employee were being investigated for breaching India's IT laws and causing public mischief.