House Rent

Domuso Integration With Resident-Link Gives Residents A Path To Build Credit From Rent Payments

By PRWeb
Times Union
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA MONICA, Calif. (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Domuso, a leading payment platform and financial services provider for multifamily operators, today announced it has partnered with Fraud Protection Network, Inc. (FPN), to offer Resident-Link, a unique resident amenity. This new service integration will give multifamily residents the opportunity to improve their credit standing simply by paying rent on time, with the added security of knowing their identity is being protected.

#Credit Bureau#Consumer Credit#Credit Scores#Consumer Protection
Politicswfdd.org

Deadline Looms For Eligible Families Seeking One-Time $335 Payment From State

July 1 is the last day for families with children under the age of 17 to apply for a one-time $335 payment from the state. State lawmakers established the Extra Credit Grant program in 2020 using money from the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund. It was meant to help qualifying families with children by providing financial assistance with virtual schooling and child-care costs during the pandemic.
Public Healthdnyuz.com

Can My Building Ask Residents for Proof of Vaccination?

Q: Almost immediately after Gov. Cuomo lifted coronavirus restrictions, my Manhattan co-op ended its mask requirement in common areas and fully reopened the gym. The new rules say that people who are not fully vaccinated must still wear a mask, but how could anyone possibly know who is vaccinated and who isn’t? Should the co-op require residents to show their vaccination status? Should the board ask buyers at the board interview if they’ve been vaccinated before they approve them to live in the building?
Personal FinanceWicked Local

Residents can now register for the Child Tax Credit

The American Rescue Plan included a historic expansion of the Child Tax Credit to help families recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Low-income families, including those who are not required to file taxes, can use the simple Child Tax Credit signup tool at https://bit.ly/3zPsJxP to notify the IRS and receive funds.
Benton Harbor, MIWSJM

City To Offer Rent, Water Bill Help To Residents

Benton Harbor City Commissioners have signed off on a program to help residents who are struggling with rent and water bills. At a Monday meeting, the commission approved spending $600,000 for rent assistance and $300,000 for water assistance. All of that money comes from the federal government as a result of the American Rescue Plan. Mayor Marcus Muhammad said the city has so far received about $4.9 million of $9.8 million of expected federal COVID aid. He later said the city has seen revenues down during the pandemic.
EconomyInvestopedia

New Credit Card Lets You Earn Points on Rent Payments

More than a third of Americans are renters, according to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, and for many, rent is their top expense. For credit card users, it's been challenging to earn rewards on rent payments. But with the new Bilt Mastercard, they can earn up to 2 points per dollar on rent payments with any landlord. The card's setup is a bit complicated, though, so it's important to understand how it works before you decide it belongs in your wallet. While you can't apply for the new card yet, you can join the waitlist.
California StatePosted by
Newsradio 600 KOGO

California Will Pay Off Residents' Past-Due Rent

Governor Gavin Newsom announced the state of California will pay off all past-due rent that was accumulated during the COVID-19 pandemic, reports AP News. However, they are still deciding if they will continue to ban evictions for unpaid rent after June 30, the date that the state's eviction moratorium is set to expire.
Income TaxCleburne County Sun-Times

PROFIT FROM IT: Advance Child Tax Credit Payments in the Works

One of the provisions passed by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARP) becoming law in March with widespread implications is the significant, albeit temporary, increase in the amount of the Child Tax Credit for 2021. Prior to 2021, the child tax credit was $2,000 per child under the age of...
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

Bilt Rewards And Mastercard Team Up To Launch The Bilt Mastercard: The First Credit Card With No Fees On Rent Payments

Bilt Rewards, the new renter loyalty program launched by an alliance of the country's top real estate owners, and Mastercard today announced a multifaceted partnership to launch the Bilt Mastercard. The co-brand credit card offers renters across the United States a way to pay rent via credit card with no fees, earn points on their largest expense, raise their credit history with every on-time rent payment, and build a path towards homeownership.
Lansing, MIWILX-TV

City: Lansing residents advised to file for child tax credit by July 15

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing residents that do not automatically qualify for the Child Tax Credit payments have until July 15 to see if they are eligible and submit their information, Mayor Andy Schor said Monday. Some families have already automatically qualified for the child tax credit. For example, families...
Nassau County, NYwshu.org

Previously Promised Pandemic Relief Payments May Not Come To Nassau Residents

More than 300,000 Nassau County homeowners may no longer receive pandemic relief payments promised by the county executive. County Executive Laura Curran announced last month that residents who receive School Tax Relief (STAR) property tax exemption could get another $375 dollars in tax relief with American Rescue Act funds. Now, Curran said payments may not be permissible under federal law.
West Chester, PAMercury

County gets $34 million for rent assistance for county residents

WEST CHESTER — Individuals and families in Chester County who are facing challenges in paying rent and utility bills brought on by the pandemic, can receive help through the Chester County Emergency Rent & Utility Assistance Program. Earlier this year, Chester County received $34.5 million from the U.S. Department of...
Ponca City, OKkaynewscow.com

Residents can apply for rent, mortgage, utility assistance

PONCA CITY — The City of Ponca City in partnership with New Emergency Resource Agency (NERA) has been approved for the Rent and Mortgage Assistance and Utility Assistance grant program made available by the CDBG CARES ACT through the Oklahoma Department of Commerce. The purpose of the CDBG CARES ACT...
Laughlin, NVMohave Daily News

Laughlin residents petition LTAB over mounting rent issues

LAUGHLIN — Last week's Laughlin Town Advisory Board meeting was not expected to be a busy affair having no large (or even small) action items for the board to deal with. But the sheer number of people in attendance suggested otherwise. The meeting proceeded as normal with all department heads...