Garvey's Next-Generation Automatic Vial Tray Loading System Increases Pharmaceutical Line Speeds, Minimizes Vial Damage
BLUE ANCHOR, N.J. (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Even modern automated pharmaceutical manufacturing lines often contain inefficient processes that create bottlenecks and slow down production. For example, tray loading is still frequently performed manually or by machines that don’t have the flexibility to accommodate different loading patterns or vial sizes. As a result, these processing lines must run at a slower-than-desired rate, which limits production capacity and the drugmaker’s revenue potential.www.timesunion.com