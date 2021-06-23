Garvey's Next-Generation Automatic Vial Tray Loading System Increases Pharmaceutical Line Speeds, Minimizes Vial Damage

ER Editor: This video presentation by a Spanish biostatistician and a doctor presents evidence of graphene nanoparticles in the vaccine. However, as far as we can tell, they don’t indicate which vaccine the sample has been drawn from. We suspect it may be from one of the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna), as the magnetic effect has been found in people who’ve had them. However, it is people with the AZ vaccine who’ve been able to turn on bluetooth devices by simply approaching them. We’re not sure.