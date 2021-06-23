LOOK: UCLA Signs Former USC DT Jay Toia

The UCLA Bruins made things official with defensive tackle Jay Toia on Wednesday.

USC's cross-town rival took to social media on June 23, to announce they had signed Toia to the 'Bruin family'.

Toia, the Inglewood native committed to USC back in 2018. He enrolled early in the spring, and spent the entire semester with the Trojans. However, after participating in USC's spring camp and spring showcase, the former four-star decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal on May 24.

“The 2020 pandemic was tragic [for] so many that lost so much. For me, and especially my parents, we felt forced to make a major decision signing with USC based on limited information because of COVID-19 restrictions," said Toia in a post.

"We were not able to take any official or unofficial visits to any of the other schools on our short list such as Michigan, Utah, UCLA, Miami, among others. I as well as my family are truly thankful for the USC staff and students for all the support this past semester.”

Toia committed to UCLA on June 8, after talking an official visit to Westwood and Ann Arbor. One source close to the situation told All Trojans that, he was "impressed by his visit to Michigan" but the distance was too far from home.

The 6'3", 325-pound freshman was the No. 15 overall ranked recruit in the 2021 class and No. 26 ranked defensive lineman nationally. [247Sports]

