Strauss and Wagner Joins Kickstarter to Bring USB-C Headphones to Android and Google Pixel Users

The Google Pixel 6, at least as far as the rumors are concerned, will be almost unrecognizable as a sequel to the Google Pixel 5, except for the "G" badge on the back. Some of these differences will likely be aesthetic, but many more should be notable hardware upgrades that several independent sources have mentioned. If these leakers have their facts right, then there's going to be a lot of new tech on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and we couldn't be more excited.