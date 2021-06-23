Here’s Why the Porsche 996 was the Best Porsche 911 When it Came Out
The Porsche 996 gets a lot of hate, but there are a lot of good things about it. The Porsche 911 is a car that doesn’t need an introduction. Since 1964, the rear-engine sports car from Stuttgart has set the benchmark for performance cars around the globe. That said, every family has a black sheep, and sadly, the 996 generation of the Porsche 911 has been branded as one. According to many, it was a deviation from Porsche’s traditional way of doing things, but we are here to tell you that the 996 was, in fact, superior to all its predecessors when it came out - here’s why.www.topspeed.com