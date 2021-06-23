Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

8 Educational and Fun Nonfiction Audiobooks to Listen to This Summer

By Emily Fisher
detroitisit.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE HUNDRED YEARS' WAR ON PALESTINE BY RASHID KHALIDI. PHOTO BY EMILY FISHER. Summer is officially here, and as more Michiganders continue to get vaccinated, the state progresses faster to an exciting sense of normalcy. For many of us this means a return to the office, even if for a day or two a week, road trips to see friends and family, and more time outside. All of these events are perfectly coupled with one of June’s national holidays: National Audiobook Month.

detroitisit.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caitlin Doughty
Person
Howard Zinn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audiobooks#Library Card#Macmillan Audio#Vietnamese#Tanto Audio#American#Danish#Wiking#Hygge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Meditation
Related
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Serena Williams withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury

Serena Williams won't win her eighth Wimbledon title this year. During her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Tuesday, Williams suffered an apparent leg injury that forced her to retire from the match. Williams appeared to slip on the grass during the fifth game of the opening set and sought...