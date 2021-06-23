8 Educational and Fun Nonfiction Audiobooks to Listen to This Summer

THE HUNDRED YEARS' WAR ON PALESTINE BY RASHID KHALIDI. PHOTO BY EMILY FISHER. Summer is officially here, and as more Michiganders continue to get vaccinated, the state progresses faster to an exciting sense of normalcy. For many of us this means a return to the office, even if for a day or two a week, road trips to see friends and family, and more time outside. All of these events are perfectly coupled with one of June’s national holidays: National Audiobook Month.