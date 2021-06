CHICAGO — The Kraft Heinz Co. is building out its Just Crack an Egg breakfast brand with the debut of Just Crack an Egg Omelet Rounds. Made with cage-free eggs, the rounds are packaged in microwavable trays of two that may be warmed in 50 seconds or eaten straight from the package. Just Crack an Egg Omelet Rounds come in four varieties: All American, Three Meat, Classic and Broccoli Cheddar.