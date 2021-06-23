Cancel
Why the Hawks haven't given Nate McMillan the head coaching job

By Beau Morgan, Dukes Bell
Posted by 
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 7 days ago

Atlanta Hawks CEO Steve Koonin joined Dukes & Bell to preview the Hawks-Bucks series plus when will Nate McMillan have the interim tagged removed and officially made the team’s next head coach?

Atlanta, GA
All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

