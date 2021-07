(Urbandale, IA) — The State Board of Regents will consider a proposal for tuition increases at the three state universities in an online meeting Thursday. The proposal would increase tuition by three-point-five percent for undergrad residents at the University of Iowa and Iowa State University — with a one-point-five percent increase at the University of Northern Iowa. The proposal also raises mandatory fees by 53 dollars at the U-I, 36 dollars at I-S-U, and holds fees the same at U-N-I.