With the shelter at “critical capacity,” the Maui Humane Society is putting out an urgent call for adoptions for its 396 dogs, cats and other animals. The shelter’s animal population has surged as the number of animals surrendered and found stray has multiplied exponentially over the course of a month, the humane society said Tuesday. Kennels are full, with multiple dogs sharing a space intended for a single dog. Adoptions are needed given the heat of the summer and less opportunity for the dogs to be walked due to COVID-related volunteer restrictions.