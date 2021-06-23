UNC Basketball: Four-star guard Seth Trimble commits to Tar Heels
Hubert Davis has officially landed his second recruit for the 2022 recruiting class after being on the job for just two months now with the UNC basketball program. Just three weeks after Davis and his staff landed three-star center Will Shaver, they earned a commitment from a four-star guard in 2022. Seth Trimble officially pledged his verbal commitment to the Tar Heels on Wednesday afternoon, joining Davis’ first recruiting class as head coach and being the biggest commitment thus far.keepingitheel.com