Rocky Mountain Bye: RB Phillip Lindsay’s Big Texans Change

He is accustomed to the competition. He is accustomed to the doubters. What running back Phillip Lindsay is trying to get comfortable with now is “uncomfortability.”.

“For me, everything was comfortable,” Lindsay said of his days in Denver. “I had everything right there — my family, my fiancée’s family was there, our son was in a comfortable situation. So, when we did have to come to Houston, it’s new for all of us.

Lindsay spent three seasons with the Broncos, creating for himself a rags-to-riches story as a local kid, not highly recruited to the University of Colorado, then undrafted in the NFL … and then a Pro Bowler for his home-state Broncos.

He has experienced uphill battles before, mostly because of his 5-8 height; he calls himself a possessor of "grown-man strength.''

Now comes another series of hills.

He signed with the Texans as a free agent this offseason … and as he signed, the Houston running backs room got more and more crowded.

Lindsay was one of three free-agent additions to the backfield in Houston, Mark Ingram and Rex Burkhead joining Lindsay, that group aligning with holdover David Johnson.

That's competition for roles. That's nobody getting too ... comfortable.

And Lindsay suggests that being pushed out of the comfort zone is a positive, for his family and maybe for all of the fellas.

"We’re all trying to adjust to it,'' Lindsay said. "It’s fun, though. In a sense it’s going to help in a lot of different ways.”