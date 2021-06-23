Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Brazil's environment minister resigns amid criticism, probes

By DAVID BILLER, MARCELO SILVA DE SOUSA
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37JeiE_0adRvpK900

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Brazilian Environment Minister Ricardo Salles announced his resignation Wednesday, giving up his post amid sharp criticism of his tenure and two investigations into his actions involving allegedly illegal timber operations.

The move comes as talks with the U.S. government aimed at curbing Amazon deforestation have hit obstacles. Salles had insisted Brazil needs external financial support to take stronger action, while critics cautioned Washington to await concrete results before reaching any agreement with a Brazilian administration that has hobbled enforcement of environmental laws.

“I understand that Brazil this year and next, for its international and national agenda, needs a very strong union of interests and efforts and, so that can be done as smoothly as possible, I tendered my resignation to the president,“ Salles told reporters at the presidential palace.

Salles and President Jair Bolsonaro have been outspoken supporters of development in the Amazon, which critics say has encouraged land grabbing and illegal mining in protected areas. As some foreign investors began expressing concern about surging deforestation, Bolsonaro's administration received no rebuke from then U.S. President Donald Trump on his environmental policies.

On the campaign trail last year, U.S. President Joe Biden called on Brazil to curb Amazon deforestation in order to slow climate change, and this year his administration began talks with Salles' ministry in an attempt to find solutions.

Preliminary data, based on satellite images, has shown year-on-year increases of Amazon deforestation for three straight months, most recently by 41% in May. The data is considered a reliable leading indicator for more complete calculations released at year end.

Brazilian activists said Salles' departure was overdue.

Adriana Ramos, coordinator of the policy and legal program at the nonprofit Socioenvironmental Institute, said Salles' tenure will be remembered by the loss of international confidence, an increase in emissions from deforestation and the dismantling of environmental controls.

Márcio Astrini, executive secretary of the Climate Observatory, a network of environmental groups, told The Associated Press that Salles' legacy is "the worst possible.″

"There were two straight years of deforestation in the Amazon, fires in Brazil and invasions of public areas. He paralyzed the collection of environmental fines, persecuted inspectors and followed a path of environmental destruction in the country,″ Astrini said.

Talks between the Biden administration and Brazil's environment ministry are "paralyzed,″ Sen. Katia Abreu, who heads the Brazilian Senate's foreign relations committee, said in a statement Tuesday provided to AP. She said that reflects U.S. dissatisfaction and the need for changes by Brazil in order to reestablish dialogue.

The spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy in Brasilia, Tobias Bradford, said in a statement that the United States remains committed to partnering with Brazil to address climate change and that its stance regarding conversations with its government hasn't changed.

Neither Bradford, nor Brazil's environment and foreign ministries provided information regarding the date of the last meeting.

Environment ministry officials including Salles are under investigation for possibly facilitating the export of illegally cut timber. A separate probe is investigating whether Salles obstructed an operation to seize illegal timber. Salles has denied wrongdoing in both cases.

“It isn't possible for people to criminalize different opinions, points of views. Brazilian society needs that advance,“ Salles said Wednesday. “We experience a lot of objections over measures that were taken or planned, an attempt to characterize them as disrespecting laws or the constitution, which isn't true.”

Speaking at an event Tuesday, Bolsonaro congratulated Salles and said his job was no easy task.

Astrini, of the Climate Observatory, and other environmental groups expressed skepticism that Salles' eventual replacement will usher in a change in policy.

"The true chief of environmental policy in Brazil is Bolsonaro. As we saw in other ministries, he is capable of changing a minister, but who orders policy is the president,″ Astrini said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
47K+
Followers
52K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricardo Salles
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Mining#Environment Minister#Rio De Janeiro#Ap#Brazilian#The Climate Observatory#The Associated Press#Senate#The U S Embassy#Environment Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Amazon
Country
Brazil
Related
POTUSUS News and World Report

Brazil's Bolsonaro Says He Will Not Be Taken Down by Senate Probe

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, under pressure over allegations of corruption in his government's vaccine procurement drive, said on Wednesday he would not be taken down by a high-profile Senate inquiry. Senators are probing his government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, home to the...
Healthdailymagazine.news

Brazil's Bolsonaro fires health official after graft claims

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has fired a Health Ministry official after a newspaper reported his alleged participation in a graft scheme to secure COVID-19 vaccines, further straining the government's defense of its pandemic response. The order firing Roberto Dias, head of the Health Ministry's logistics...
AmericasTrumann Democrat

Brazil to redeploy troops to Amazon to fight deforestation

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil's president is sending troops back to the Amazon to bolster policing against logging and other illegal land clearance, acting amid international criticism of a surge in deforestation and just two months after withdrawing a similar military mission. President Jair Bolsonaro's decree calls for soldiers to...
Americas104.1 WIKY

Bill curtailing indigenous land rights advances in Brazil’s Congress

BRASILIA (Reuters) – A bill allowing commercial agriculture and mining on protected tribal reservations in Brazil advanced in Congress on Tuesday in what indigenous leaders said could be the biggest setback since their land rights were guaranteed in the 1988 Constitution. The proposal, known as PL 490, cleared the constitutional...
Congress & Courtsjurist.org

Brazil Supreme Court revokes passport of ex-Environmental Minister amid illegal timber sale investigations

A Brazilian Supreme Court (Supremo Tribunal Federal) justice, on Thursday, issued an order revoking the passport of former Environment Minister Ricardo Salles. Minister Carmen Lúcia’s order comes just over a month after the Court ordered an investigation into allegations that Salles was involved in—and helped cover up—a multi-million dollar illegal timber trafficking scheme.
CoronavirusFrankfort Times

Brazil's Bolsonaro under fire after vaccine deal allegations

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Accusations that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro turned a blind eye to possible corruption in a deal to purchase coronavirus vaccines have heightened threats to his presidency, including a move to recommend slapping him with a criminal charge. The claims have added impetus to the opposition's impeachment...
EuropePosted by
Axios

Sweden's prime minister resigns after losing no-confidence vote

Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, head of the Social Democratic Party, resigned Monday after losing a no-confidence vote last week and declining to call for snap elections. The state of play: Löfven will remain as head of Sweden's caretaker government as the parliament speaker begins the process of asking party...
Americaswopular.com

Brazil’s Controversial Environment Minister Has Quit. What Does It Mean For The Amazon?

Ricardo Salles, the Brazilian environment minister who became a lightning rod for anger over deforestation in the Amazon rainforest, resigned Wednesday after allegations he obstructed a federal investigation into illegal logging. Salles has held his role since far-right president Jair Bolsonaro took office in January 2019 and has arguably become the most controversial figure in the Brazilian government after Bolsonaro himself.
Public Healthvelillum.com

Covid: Brazil hits 500,000 deaths amid ‘critical’ situation

The number of deaths related to Covid-19 has passed 500,000 in Brazil, the second-highest in the world, as experts say the outbreak could worsen amid slow vaccination and the start of winter. The virus continues to spread as President Jair Bolsonaro refuses to back measures like social distancing. The health...
AmericasPosted by
Action News Jax

Canadian Indigenous group says more graves found at new site

CRANBROOK, British Columbia — (AP) — A Canadian Indigenous group said Wednesday a search using ground-penetrating radar has found 182 human remains in unmarked graves at a site near a former Catholic Church-run residential school that housed Indigenous children taken from their families. The latest discovery of graves near Cranbrook,...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden signs three bills to overturn Trump-era rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed three separate laws Wednesday that dismantle part of the Trump era, blocking payday lenders from avoiding caps on interest rates, restricting climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas drilling and ending rules on how the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission settles claims. “Each...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Housing inspector general resigns amid pressure after scathing report

The inspector general for the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) announced her resignation on Tuesday amid calls for her ouster more than two months after a government report said she created a toxic work environment and at times retaliated against colleagues. Laura Wertheimer, an Obama appointee, will step down on...
Denver, COPosted by
Newsweek

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2,000 Monthly Payment Petition Hits 2.4 Million Signatures

A petition for monthly stimulus checks surpassed 2.4 million signatures on Thursday, putting it only about 600,000 signatures away from its target goal of 3 million. Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, started the petition last year when the pandemic forced the closure of businesses across the country. It's had a steady stream of supporters and despite states reopening businesses and lifting restrictions, people continue to sign the petition that urges Congress to take additional action.
Military19fortyfive.com

The Chinese Navy’s Worst Nightmare: A Submarine Crew Suffocated to Death

On April 25, 2003, the crew of a Chinese fishing boat noticed a strange sight—a periscope drifting listlessly above the surface of the water. The fishermen notified the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) which promptly dispatched two vessels to investigate. At first, the PLAN believed the contact to be an...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Forbes

An Indictment Will Be ‘Death Blow’ For Trump Hotels, Resorts And Golf Clubs, Say Former Federal Prosecutors

With Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance expected to indict the Trump Organization for financial malfeasance, possibly as soon as this week, former federal prosecutors have taken to the cable airwaves and social media to predict the downfall of the former president’s family business. Yesterday was the deadline for Trump’s lawyers to present evidence that could help his organization avoid criminal charges.