Lingua Ignota has announced her new album SINNER GET READY is set to arrive on August 6 via Sargent House, her first album on the label. It will feature 9 tracks including the newly released single “PENNSYLVANIA FURNACE.” The hauntingly beautiful track refers to the legend of an 18th-century ironmaster whose dogs return to drag him down to hell after he throws them all into his furnace in a rage. Its accompanying visual was directed by the singer, also known as Kristin Hayter, providing beautiful imagery of rural Pennsylvania. Check it out below.