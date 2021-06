In Britney Spears’ court document transcript from June 23, she told the judge she wanted to sue her family. The Princess of Pop explained that her family did nothing to help her grow out of control imposed by her father, James “Jamie” Parnell Spears. It all makes more sense when fans read the memoir of Britney’s mother (Lynn Spears). in the book, through the storm, the pop icon’s mom candidly explained how dire her financial situation was when Britney signed with Jive Records. It’s no wonder her family doesn’t want to help perpetuate the stereotype.