AVer Information’s VB130 and CAM130 Certified For Zoom

I believe the Nikon ZFc will be looked at in multiple ways. First, this is a brave step for Nikon. The Nikon ZFc is smaller and lighter than the FM2 while it includes weather resistance. Of course, it's also a nod to the Nikon Df. And to do that, they needed to use an APS-C sensor. In fact, it's the same sensor as the Z50. On the other hand, it's hard to not feel like Nikon continues to shoot themselves in the foot. I, like many of you, wanted a full-frame Nikon ZF camera. I honestly think that it's still coming. And if that's the case, Nikon should've put their best foot forward and launched that first. However, there are some pretty cool things about the Nikon ZFc.