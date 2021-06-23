AVer Information’s VB130 and CAM130 Certified For Zoom
AVer Information’s s VB 130 Video Bar and Cam130 4K Camera are now certified for Zoom, meaning the devices will work seamlessly with the popular videoconferencing platform. Zoom’s certification program puts devices – including Aver’s two camera products – through lab tests to verify their quality and ensure their intuitive features can be integrated with the Zoom platform. The VB130 and CAM130 devices met those high quality standards and passed the tests, according to AVer.www.commercialintegrator.com