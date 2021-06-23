Cancel
Lake Havasu City, AZ

63-year-old Arizona man arrested for fathering child with teen

By Joyce Lupiani
KTNV 13 Action News
 7 days ago
A 63-year-old man from Lake Havasu City in Arizona has been arrested for sexual conduct with a minor, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO says that a paternity test showed Terry Lee Fichtelman is the father of a 3-year-old child conceived when the mother was 14 years of age.

MCSO says that the girl and her mother lived near Fichtelman. They also said that he denied the charge even after he was confronted with the results of the paternity test.

Fichtelman, who is a registered sex offender, was booked into the Mohave County Detention Facility.

The child is currently in the care and custody of the Arizona Department of Child Services.

