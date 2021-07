Ford has finally started producing the 2021 Ford Bronco for retail customers at the Ford Michigan Assembly plant, a bit of good news for people who have been waiting for the all-new off-road oriented SUV for some time now. However, Ford Authority recently learned about some extremely bad news from sources familiar with the ongoing Bronco launch: that production of the hardtops will largely be pushed back beyond the 2021 model year because of ongoing issues with the supplier contracted to provided them. To make matters worse, certain hardtops are being pushed back to the 2023 model year. This unfortunate event follows the temporary communications blackout the company recently enacted as it tries to iron out its production scheduling issues for the SUV.