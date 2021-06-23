FRC purchases two new tour buses for student travel

Tour Friendly with Green Co. AAA of Akron Ohio, recently brought the first bus tour to the area since the COVID-19 shutdowns last year. According to a statement from the Pike County Tourism and Convention Bureau, the visitors toured places such as Butcher Hollow, Van Lear, Mayo Methodist Church, Hatfield McCoy Historic Sites, the Breaks Interstate Park, and were given a private tour of the University of Pikeville, led by former Gov. Paul Patton. “While this feels like we are starting over after having secured several dozen motor coaches prior to the pandemic, we are blessed to have our cherished guests return to our beautiful region,” the bureau said in the statement. “It will be hard work, but we expect to rebuild our local group travel industry, and look to exceed previous numbers.”