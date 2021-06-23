Cancel
Travel

FRC purchases two new tour buses for student travel

By Editor
Plumas County News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeather River College students will be riding with a little more comfort and style when they return to school for the fall semester. The FRC Board of Trustees approved the purchase of two new Setra tour buses for student transportation. “Students will very much enjoy riding in these brand new units,” said FRC President Kevin Trutna. Trutna said that the white buses are equipped with black leather interiors and feature a 110 plug and USB port in every seat.

