Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Ex-hostage Ingrid Betancourt confronts captors 13 years later

By JUAN BARRETO
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V1c7W_0adRtz4z00
Ingrid Betancourt was captured in 2002 while campaigning for the presidency of Colombia, and rescued in a military operation six-and-a-half years later, in 2008 /AFP

For the first time since being rescued 13 years ago from the hands of FARC guerillas who had held her hostage for more than six years in the Colombian jungle, Franco-Colombian politician Ingrid Betancourt was able to confront her captors on Wednesday.

She and other victims participated in a meeting with ex-combatants organized under Colombia's 2016 peace accord, which ended decades of civil war between the government and armed groups.

In an address to the historic gathering arranged under the umbrella of Colombia's Truth Commission, Betancourt said she believed previous expressions of contrition from the ex-rebels had been politically expedient, and not "from the heart."

"I heard with emotion the stories of my brothers in pain... but I must confess I am surprised that we on this side of the stage are all crying and on the other side there has not been a single tear," she said.

"As long as our nightmare is only ours (the victims')... we are still a long way from being able to explain to Colombia what really happened."

Betancourt was captured in 2002 while campaigning for the presidency of Colombia, and rescued in a military operation six-and-a-half years later, in 2008. She has become an international symbol for kidnapping.

During their prolonged and ultimately fruitless struggle for power, FARC guerillas resorted to kidnapping people for ransom or political concessions.

On Wednesday, the last commander of the FARC, Rodrigo Londono, known as Timochenko, apologized to the victims.

"To those who never returned from abduction, to those who lost their lives at our hands, to those close to them who have been burdened for years by their absence... we beg them to forgive us..." he told the gathering.

"We speak with a sense of shame," he added.

The FARC has since rebranded itself as a political party, though some dissidents who turned their backs on the peace process are still fighting in Colombia's thick jungle.

After the peace deal, Colombia created a tribunal -- the Special Jurisdiction of Peace (JEP) -- to try the worst crimes committed by combatants.

In April, eight leaders of the now-disbanded FARC, indicted by the JEP, admitted their part in more than 21,000 kidnappings.

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
AFP

AFP

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Hostage#Farc#Farc#Franco Colombian#Truth Commission#Jep
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
AFP

Colombian forces seize six tons of cocaine from ELN rebel jungle labs

Colombia's military seized six tons of cocaine from a jungle laboratory run by ELN guerillas in the southwest of the country, Defense Minister Diego Molano said Tuesday. "I want to announce to the country the most important blow to the ELN drug trafficking this year, with the seizure of six tons of cocaine hydrochloride," he said in a video released to the media. 
Aerospace & Defensesandiegouniontribune.com

Helicopter carrying Colombia’s president attacked; all safe

BUCARAMANGA, Colombia — Colombian President Iván Duque said Friday that a helicopter carrying him and several senior officials came under fire in the southern Catatumbo region bordering Venezuela, in a rare instance of a direct attack on a presidential aircraft. Duque said everyone on board the helicopter was safe, including...
WorldInternational Business Times

‘Barbaric’ Violence As Gay Man Brutally Gang-Raped By 3 Men In Brazil

A 22-year-old gay man in Brazil was attacked by three armed men last week. The victim is now recovering, and police said they are investigating the incident. Activists said the assault was evidence of a growing tide of hate crime in the country. A 22-year-old gay man in Brazil’s southern...
Public SafetyPosted by
AFP

15 killed in suspected revenge attacks in Haiti: police

At least 15 people including a journalist and an opposition activist were killed in Haiti in overnight violence suspected to be revenge attacks after the death of a police officer, officials said Wednesday. "In reaction to the assassination of Guerby Geffrard (the police officer killed), his allies concocted this morning's shootings which resulted in the death of 15 peaceful citizens," national police chief Leon Charles told a press conference.
Worldkfgo.com

Spanish child found tied to anchor died from drowning, autopsy finds

TENERIFE- (Reuters) – The child whose body was found inside a bag weighted down with an anchor in the ocean off the Spanish island of Tenerife died from drowning, an autopsy found on Saturday, as rescuers prepared to renew the maritime search for her infant sister. Their father, Tomas G.,...
Religionmetrovoicenews.com

Christian children ‘butchered to death’ during attacks in Nigeria

Dozens of Christians, including children, have been brutally murdered by Islamist Fulani herdsmen in several villages across northern Nigeria. The carnage in the country’s Plateau State follows increasing attacks by extremists on Christian communities. In some attacks, entire Christian villages have been wiped out in recent years and many are calling the situation genocide.
Public Safetythehornnews.com

Wife of drug lord “El Chapo” admits chilling cartel crimes

The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman pleaded guilty Thursday to charges in the U.S. and admitted that she helped her husband run his multibillion-dollar criminal empire. Emma Coronel Aispuro, wearing a green jail uniform, appeared in federal court in Washington and pleaded guilty to three federal...
Public Safetythesaxon.org

They burn and kill a young homosexual in Mexico after revealing that he was HIV-positive

The victim was tortured, burned and killed. A young gay man was tortured, burned and murdered by revealing that he was HIV-positive last weekend in the resort of Cancun, Mexican Caribbean, reported this Tuesday an organization that defends the LGBTTI + community in the entity. According to the version of representatives of the Resilientxs organization, which announced the case, last Saturday, the victim was at a party in the Cancun spa, in which he revealed his serological status, before which, some of the assistants allegedly tortured, burned and ultimately murdered him. “The victim was murdered inside a blacksmith shop; she was beaten, tortured, burned and murdered once she commented that she had HIV, had many stab wounds“Edwin Reyes, representative of Resilientxs, told EFE.” This case has generated a lot of anger in us because we are in the month that commemorates the pride of our community and in which rights are demanded and claimed, “he added.
Laredo, TXLaredo Morning Times

Laredo family goes missing in Mexico

A Laredo woman and her two children went missing after visiting family in Sabinas Hidalgo, Nuevo Leon, a town located about 78 miles south of Nuevo Laredo, Mexican authorities said. Gladys Cristina Perez Sanchez, 39, along with Juan Carlos Gonzalez, 16, and Michelle Cristina Duran, 9, were last seen June...
Public Safetytrends1news.com

Mexican former governor and his daughter ‘with drug cartel ties’ arrested after 7 months on the run – WhatNew2Day

Security forces in Mexico have arrested a fugitive former governor and his daughter on suspicion of money laundering in a pre-dawn raid of a house allegedly owned by a cartel. Roberto Sandoval, who ruled the Pacific coastal state of Nayarit from 2011 to 2017, and Lidy Sandoval were arrested Sunday in Linares, a city in the northeastern state of Nuevo León.
Public Safetythesoufancenter.org

Bringing Terrorists to Justice: Prosecuting ISIL War Crimes and Terrorism

In his final briefing to the United Nations Security Council in May 2021, the Special Adviser and Head of the United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da’esh/ISIL (UNITAD), Karim A.A. Khan QC, highlighted their finding of “clear and convincing evidence” that ISIL attacks against the Yazidi community in Sinjar constituted genocide; additional details regarding war crimes and incitement to genocide in connection with mass executions at Tikrit Air Academy; and evidence of the repeated deployment of chemical weapons by the terrorist group. Much remains to be done to turn these assertions by investigators into convictions, following fair trial, of those responsible. But these are undoubtedly significant developments for accountability.