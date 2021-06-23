Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette, LA

UPDATE: St. Martin Sheriff's Office investigating allegation against deacon

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jikRX_0adRtxJX00

The St. Martin Sheriff's Office has a detective assigned to investigate allegations of sexual abuse of a minor.

Yesterday, the Diocese confirmed that Deacon Shawn Jude Gautreaux of St. Bernard Catholic Church in Breaux Bridge had been placed on leave following allegations of abuse that dated back before he became a deacon.

After issuing public records requests to St. Martin Parish law enforcement, KATC learned that it was the St. Martin Sheriff's Office that is investigating the case.

SNAP, the Survivor's Network, issued a statement on the investigation.

"It is what the Diocese of Lafayette is not sharing that concerns us. Our view is that vital information is disclosed about how long Deacon Gautreaux has served at St. Bernard Parish? Important information relating to his ordination date, programs, or committees he participated in is vital to informing the parish community and the community as a whole," a release from SNAP states. "We hope the Diocese of Lafayette keeps to its word by committing to cooperation with investigative authorities. We also encourage anyone who may have information or who may have been abused themselves to make a report to law enforcement."

A spokesman for the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office said anyone who has information about this allegation or is a victim should call the office at (337) 394-3071.

Here's the statement the Diocese sent yesterday:
The Diocese of Lafayette has received an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor by Deacon Shawn Jude Gautreaux. Following an initial inquiry, the Diocese has placed Deacon Gautreaux on administrative leave pending a further determination in this matter. The allegation received relates to a period of time many years before he was ordained a deacon. Further, the Diocese has reported the allegation to law enforcement authorities in St. Martin Parish. The Diocese is unaware of any other allegations involving Deacon Gautreaux at this time. The Diocese is continuing to cooperate fully with law enforcement, and we urge anyone with any information on any cases of possible abuse to please come forward to local law enforcement authorities and to the Diocese.
--------

*If you’ve been the victim of a sexual assault and you need help, there is help available. You can find help here . If you believe that a crime has been committed, please call your local law enforcement, or dial 911.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

KATC News

KATC News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Society
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Martin Parish, LA
Breaux Bridge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Breaux Bridge, LA
Saint Martin Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Lafayette, LA
Society
City
Lafayette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Abuse#Diocese#St Bernard Parish#Lrb 337 Rrb 394 3071#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Religion
Related
Duson, LAPosted by
KATC News

Driver arrested following 76 mile pursuit across four parishes

An 18-year-old is in custody following more than an hour long pursuit covering 75 miles through four parishes. Duson Police says they were assisted by Rayne, Crowley, Jennings and Gueydan Police, Jeff Davis and Vermillion Parish Sheriff’s Offices and Louisiana State Police in a chase of the vehicle.
New Iberia, LAPosted by
KATC News

NIPD: Despite rumors, no bodies have been found

We've received several calls today, reporting rumors in New Iberia about a body or multiple bodies found in a New Iberia residence. "The New Iberia Police Department, with regards to an on-going active investigation, has requested the assistance of the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab to provide additional resources to this investigation. To clear-up circulating rumors, no human remains, or bodies have been located."