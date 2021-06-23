Cancel
Lake Jackson, TX

UPDATE: Lake Jackson skulls believed to be archeological

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
 6 days ago
The two human skulls found at Lake Jackson earlier this month are now believed to be a historic find.

"At this time we believe they are an archeological find of a historical origin from preliminary examination and with bringing in the Florida Department of State, Division of Historical Resources," LCSO Deputy Shade McMillian said.

He added that the investigation is still open.

The skulls were found June 6 in an area of the lake that drained due to two sinkholes.

This is a developing story.

