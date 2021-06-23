Did a Marvel movie secretly film in San Francisco last weekend?

Marvel’s official trailer for the upcoming Phase 4 tapes shows the Fantastic Four at the end, so this will probably be the case in the order of releases for 2021 and 2022. It must also be taken into account that Phase 4 is significantly different from the previous three, Fantastic Four will probably be the movie that connects with future Phase 5 productions. The key difference between the previous three Phases and the current one is that each volume was being built based on the Avengers. Phase 4, on the other hand, explores new characters and nothing would be better than closing with a classic from the comics.