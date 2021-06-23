Cancel
Man wanted for shooting 16-year-old in leg in North Philadelphia

By Kristen Johanson
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 7 days ago

Authorities in Philadelphia are looking for a man they say fired six shots among a group of people, hitting a 16-year-old girl in the leg, early last week.

