Metro’s homeless services tax plan is legal, judge rules

By Nicole Hayden
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 6 days ago
A Multnomah County judge ruled Wednesday afternoon that the way Metro is collecting the new homeless service tax on businesses is legal, clearing the way for collections to proceed as is. A coalition of businesses, led by the Portland Business Alliance, challenged the Portland-area regional government’s tax calculation method, arguing...

Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Opinion: Plummeting projects shows Portland’s broken housing policy

Mildner is an associate professor of real estate finance at Portland State University. He lives in Beaverton. The Oregonian/OregonLive’s recent coverage of Portland’s problematic inclusionary zoning policy (“Latest debate on Portland’s ‘inclusionary zoning’ policy centers on affordable family apartments”, June 3) should alert citizens that the city’s housing policy is in shambles. Housing production in the city has collapsed in recent years, despite record home prices and rents. Portland remains attractive to migrants from California, yet our excessive regulation of new development has caused existing housing to become ever more unaffordable.
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Monthly child tax credit payments will ease stresses on Oregon families, improve children’s lives, parents and educators say

When most U.S. families with children start receiving child tax credit payments in July, Keri Troehler will allocate her family’s extra $250 per month toward school loans, child care and what she anticipates will be an increased electric bill due to running air conditioning during Portland’s unprecedented heat. The Troehlers,...
PoliticsPosted by
The Oregonian

Editorial: Amid heat, severe drought, Gov. Brown should ban fireworks

State legislators just passed a bill devoting nearly $200 million to wildfire prevention and response, after wildfires last year forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate their homes and devastated entire communities. Yet even as record-shattering heat and drought conditions have turned much of Oregon into a tinderbox, Gov. Kate Brown has yet to take the common-sense measure of temporarily banning fireworks to prevent another disaster.
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Opinion: Oregon should foster our culture of volunteer service

Frazier is a second-year law student at the UC Berkeley School of Law temporarily living in San Francisco and the editor of The Oregon Way, an online publication. Gaps in the social safety net and tears in our civic fabric cannot be filled nor patched by the government alone. The well-being of our neighbors and the caliber of our public sphere are the responsibility of every Oregonian, not just their representatives.
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Oregon farmworker dies at worksite during heat wave

An Oregon farmworker died at a worksite in St. Paul on Saturday as the state entered an unprecedented heat wave. Aaron Corvin, a spokesperson for the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health division, said that the agency has opened investigations into Ernst Nursery and Farms and Brother Farm Labor Contractor in connection with the death.
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Coronavirus in Oregon: 230 new cases and 7 deaths as Oregon sits on verge of reopening

Oregon health officials announced 230 new coronavirus cases and seven COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, the day before Oregonians will no longer have to wear masks in most settings. Oregon is lifting all state emergency pandemic restrictions Wednesday after Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday it was no longer necessary to wait until at least 70% of adults had received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. As of Tuesday, about 19,000 Oregonians had to get a shot for the state to reach that benchmark.
Polk County, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Court hearing for Rep. Mike Nearman, facing criminal charges for allowing protesters into Capitol, delayed 3 weeks

The first court appearance for former lawmaker Mike Nearman has been delayed three weeks. The Polk County Republican had been scheduled to undergo a status check on his case Tuesday, but it’s now scheduled for July 19. According to court records, Nearman’s attorney asked for the delay, with a notation in the file that the lawyer “will be in better position to know what will happen,” and prosecutors agreed to it.
Posted by
The Oregonian

Readers respond: COVID-19 vaccinations should be required at Portland Community College

Portland Community College became the first community college in Oregon to announce it would not require COVID-19 vaccination for students, faculty and staff. Having worked at the college as a nurse educator for 39 years, I strongly disagree with this decision. First, the idea that having 70% of this population vaccinated will provide the protection needed to prevent transmission of COVID-19 is false. As the largest post-secondary institution in Oregon, PCC serves more than 60,000 full-time and part-time students. Many programs, such as nursing, dental and radiology interface with community settings, and these students will be required to be fully vaccinated to meet the policy of their clinical facility, creating inequity. Essentially, there will be no protective “bubble,” and we have already heard the virus will become more contagious in the fall, just as students are returning to campus.