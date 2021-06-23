Cancel
Texas State

US CFTC Charges Texas Man for Allegedly Running a Forex Trading Pool Fraud

By Felipe Erazo
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced on Wednesday that it had filed a civil enforcement action against Troy Manson and his company ZTegrity, Inc., for allegedly being involved in a forex-related fraud. According to the press release, Mason and the firm were charged before the US District Court for the Southern District of Texas with fraudulent solicitation and failing to register with the CFTC as required by the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA).

