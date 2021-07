GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A big shout out today to all the current and former Gator athletes who have made the U.S. Olympic team. A lot of hard work and preparation goes into this, especially coming off a postponement of the games due to the pandemic. Florida will be well represented in swimming and track especially, and don’t forget the Olympic track coach is none other than Florida’s Mike Holloway. The Olympics are right around the corner and it will be fun and exciting to see how these Gators do in Tokyo.