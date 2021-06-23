Mervyn Warren Interview: ‘It’s hard for me to imagine doing anything else.’
Mervyn Warren, a five-time Grammy winner and 10-time Grammy nominee, got his start back in the ‘80s with the immensely influential a-cappella group, Take 6. With a degree in music and a Master’s in arranging, Warren went on from the Grammy-recognized success of Take 6 to become a highly accomplished record producer, arranger, songwriter, lyricist and film composer. He has worked with and written for such notable artists as Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Boyz II Men, and countless others.www.theyoungfolks.com