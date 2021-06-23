Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Mervyn Warren Interview: ‘It’s hard for me to imagine doing anything else.’

theyoungfolks.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMervyn Warren, a five-time Grammy winner and 10-time Grammy nominee, got his start back in the ‘80s with the immensely influential a-cappella group, Take 6. With a degree in music and a Master’s in arranging, Warren went on from the Grammy-recognized success of Take 6 to become a highly accomplished record producer, arranger, songwriter, lyricist and film composer. He has worked with and written for such notable artists as Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Boyz II Men, and countless others.

www.theyoungfolks.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Celine Dion
Person
Whitney Houston
Person
Sarah Vaughan
Person
Handel
Person
Barbara Streisand
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Quincy Jones
Person
Mervyn Warren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchestral Music#Music Education#Music Industry#Country#Warner Bros
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Grammys
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesNew Pittsburgh Courier

Mary J. Blige gives fans a glimpse inside with “My Life” documentary film

Known for her soul-stirring lyrics and vocals that communicate the feelings and thoughts of a generation, Mary J. Blige gives fans a front-row seat in the revealing documentary film “Mary J. Blige’s My Life.” Oscar-winning filmmaker Vanessa Roth follows Mary J. Blige as she celebrates the 25th anniversary of the iconic 1994 “My Life” LP. Just as raw and honest as her lyrics, Mary J. Blige shares details from her journey as a teen living in the projects to fame that shot her to superstardom.
Celebritiesthewestsidegazette.com

“My Life” Mary J. Blige revisits classic album in new documentary

There are several change agents when it comes to music and entertainment. In urban music, we celebrate artists like Mary J Blige because of the undeniable impact she’s had on hip hop and R&B. This past weekend, Blige released her documentary, “Mary J Blige’s My Life” on Amazon. “Life can...
Musicfilmmusicsite.com

Mary J. Blige's My Life: Hourglass

Mary Jane Productions presents the end credits song Hourglass from the Amazon documentary Mary J. Blige’s My Life. The song is written by Teddy Riley, Andy Murray, Benjamin Wright & RØMANS and performed by Mary J Blige. Mary Jane Productions presents the end credits song Hourglass from the Amazon documentary...
Celebritieshiphop-n-more.com

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Reveal Debut Album Tracklist Feat. Mariah Carey, Usher, Mary J. Blige, More

Back in October, it was announced that veteran producer-songwriter duo Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis will be releasing their debut artist album through a new deal with BMG. So far, the iconic hitmakers have released two singles — ‘He Don’t Know Nothin’ Bout It‘ with Babyface and ‘Somewhat Loved‘ featuring old collaborator Mariah Carey. Today, the multi platinum and GRAMMY winning duo, which has 16 Billboard Hot 100 number 1s to their name, has revealed the official tracklist for their album, Jam & Lewis Volume One which arrives on July 9th.
Beauty & Fashionthesource.com

Meet Kanye West’s New Bae, Iryna Shayk

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are divorced and now the superstar rapper and fashion icon has a new boo. TMZ reports Kanye West is dating Irina Shayk, a model and actress who once covered Sports Illustrated. West and Shayk were in the Southeastern France region of Provence on Tuesday, Kanye...
NFLHello Magazine

Michael Strahan shares devastating news as fans send prayers

Michael Strahan has been left utterly distraught following some tragic news which he shared with fans on Tuesday. The Good Morning America host took to social media to pay a beautiful and heartfelt tribute to someone very special after learning of his death. Michael - who is a former professional...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Diana Ross' Long-Haired Grandsons Indigo & Leif Show Great Likeness to Their Father in New Pic

Diana Ross's son recently melted many hearts when he took to social media to share a picture that captured him posing with his two sons— the resemblance was uncanny. Diana Ross's son, Ross Naess, has two children he loves to show off on social media; his latest post came a couple of days ago, and it featured a picture that captured him posing with his two boys Indigo and Leif.
Real Estateamlu.com

Mary J. Blige Asking $2.8M for New Jersey Property

A property in New Jersey owned by Mary J. Blige makes a return to the real estate market in the Northeast. The singer and actor listed the 1990s contemporary house in Cresskill for $2.75 million. The home’s previous stint on the market had it priced at $2.25 million. The 7,000...
Beauty & Fashiondnyuz.com

The Best-Dressed Stars at the 2021 BET Awards

Now that the world is opening up more and more, so are the red carpets. And the BET Awards 2021, which took place on Sunday, June 27, were a delightful return to form for live events. We’re grateful for the reemergence—a look is just not the same when it’s shared over Zoom.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Taraji P. Henson Will Be Hosting The 2021 BET Awards

Award shows have been forced into hosting socially distant or virtual events in the past year. The Grammys returned partially this year, along with other prestigious ceremonies in the entertainment industry. The BET Awards are set to take place later this month and they've finally announced who will be hosting the big event -- Taraji P. Henson. The Empire star will be holding down hosting duties on Sunday, June 27th at the Microsoft Theatre in L.A.