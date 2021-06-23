Mervyn Warren Interview: ‘It’s hard for me to imagine doing anything else.’

Back in October, it was announced that veteran producer-songwriter duo Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis will be releasing their debut artist album through a new deal with BMG. So far, the iconic hitmakers have released two singles — ‘He Don’t Know Nothin’ Bout It‘ with Babyface and ‘Somewhat Loved‘ featuring old collaborator Mariah Carey. Today, the multi platinum and GRAMMY winning duo, which has 16 Billboard Hot 100 number 1s to their name, has revealed the official tracklist for their album, Jam & Lewis Volume One which arrives on July 9th.