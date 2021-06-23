36 Longest Celebrity Marriages

I was surprised to see Jennifer Aniston on the cover of PEOPLE this week because initially I wasn’t sure what this was promoting. But given that she, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow were all on Howard Stern this week, it seems like this is still Friends reunion promotion for HBO Max, even though the special was released a full month ago. Each member of the cast was reportedly paid at least $2.5 million for the reunion, and some of that of course isn’t just filming the actual special but it includes promotion too. For sure that would have been in the contract. And since this is a streaming service and the whole point is to increase the HBO Max subscriber-base, post-release promotion might be more significant here than it would traditionally be for, say, movie release schedules. So anyway, yes, we’re still hearing from the Friends cast, and Jennifer Aniston, about the show and the reunion even though, at this point, there’s probably not a lot that’s new to say.