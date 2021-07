Summer gas prices have arrived just in time for the summer driving season. And like the temperatures gas prices are expected to heat up fast. Good news in the past week gas prices in Yakima are unchanged but still high selling at at average of $3.50 a gallon. According to GasBuddy's daily survey of 91 stations in Yakima. Gas prices in Yakima are 7.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 97.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. A press release from GasBuddy says on the national side gas prices are actually down 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.05 a gallon. The national average is up 2.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 93.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.