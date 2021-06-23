Howl-O-Scream to Haunt SeaWorld San Diego this Halloween!
If you’re a fan of scary haunt-style events, there’s a new option in SoCal this fall that’s calling your name. SeaWorld San Diego just announced that Howl-O-Scream will be coming to the park this fall, operating on select nights from September 17 through Halloween. You may know SeaWorld as a lighthearted, family-friendly place to visit during the day, but things will get creepy at night with Howl-O-Scream. Let’s take a look at the brand-new Halloween event…www.micechat.com