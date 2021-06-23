Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Howl-O-Scream to Haunt SeaWorld San Diego this Halloween!

By Nathan Villamor
micechat.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re a fan of scary haunt-style events, there’s a new option in SoCal this fall that’s calling your name. SeaWorld San Diego just announced that Howl-O-Scream will be coming to the park this fall, operating on select nights from September 17 through Halloween. You may know SeaWorld as a lighthearted, family-friendly place to visit during the day, but things will get creepy at night with Howl-O-Scream. Let’s take a look at the brand-new Halloween event…

www.micechat.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seaworld San Diego#Seaworld Entertainment#Halloween#Socal#Seaworld San Diego#Slaughterhouse#Disneyland Tickets#Walt Disney World#Disneyland#Busch Gardens Tampa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Travel
Related
Pasadena, CATheme Park Insider

Halloween Is Coming Back, and Midsummer Scream Is Ready

Midsummer Scream will stage a two-day "pop-up style" event at the Pasadena Convention Center in California on August 14-15. "Midsummer Scream presents Awaken the Spirits!" will feature more than 200 vendors, live entertainment, and a presentation stage for Halloween event announcements from Six Flags Magic Mountain, LA Haunted Hayride, Delusion, Winchester Mystery House, and others.
LifestyleWDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Captain America Ear Headband Assembled at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Avengers Assemble! Marvel fans will love this super new Mickey ear headband inspired by Captain America, now available in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom. Captain America Ear Headband – $29.99. The Mickey ears are Cap’s iconic shield.
TravelPopculture

Disneyland Reopening Prices Include $100 Sandwich, $800 Rooms

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are expensive. There's nothing new about that, but recent price-hikes could make even Donald Duck quack in fury. One of the more shocking recent additions to the Disneyland menu was a headline-grabbing $100 sandwich offered in the Avengers Campus at Disneyland's California Adventure, although the sandwich is big enough to serve six to eight people. If you do the math, this makes it a pretty good deal compared to the costs of individual meals. That said, Disney Parks is raising prices elsewhere to make up for Disneyland being closed for months during the coronavirus pandemic. While Walt Disney World was open for most of the pandemic in Florida, Disneyland didn't re-open until April 30.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Cleverly Catheryn

Howl-O -Scream is Coming to Seaworld San Diego Starting September 17

Halloween is coming soon and Seaworld is ready! For the first time ever, Howl-O-Scream has arrived to transform the peaceful SeaWorld San Diego park you once knew into something sinister. When night falls and a carnival of horrifying creatures surrounds you, just try to put on a happy face. Howl-O-Scream will feature Haunted Houses, Scare Zones, Roaming Creatures and more! Get all the gruesome details below and secure your tickets now.
Travelwdwmagic.com

Reopening date set for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort at Walt Disney World

Disney's Polynesian Resort will reopen to guests on July 19 2021 following a major refurbishment of the Great Ceremonial House and the guest rooms. Although the Polynesian will reopen July 19, the new monorail station will not yet be completed, neither will the new main entrance. The front-desk will reopen in the Great Ceremonial House, and 'Ohana will reopen July 9.
TravelInside the Magic

DVC Guests Are Being Relocated at Popular Disney World Resort

As Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort prepares to reopen on July 19, 2021, it seems that even more changes are coming to the popular Deluxe Resort property. The Polynesian has been closed to non-Disney Vacation Club Guests for over a year — first due to the COVID-19 pandemic and then because of refurbishment construction — but DVC Members have been able to enjoy the Poly’s Disney Vacation Club Villas and Overwater Bungalows.
TravelInside the Magic

Magic Kingdom Strives For Possible Reopening of WDW Railroad

The Walt Disney World Railroad gives Guests the grand circle tour of Magic Kingdom. The unfortunate news is that it has been closed since December 2018, and therefore, has not given a grand circle tour in over two years. This had to be done in order for Disney World to begin construction and make way for the upcoming TRON attraction, which will be located in Tomorrowland once complete.
San Diego, CAeastcountymagazine.org

San Diego Safari Park

HEALTH OFFICIALS SEEKING PERSONS WHO MAY HAVE TOUCHED RABID BAT AT SAFARI PARK. June 27, 2021 (San Diego) - The County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency is looking for anybody that may have come into contact with a live bat that tested positive for rabies and was found at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park on June 25, 2021.
Beauty & FashionWDW News Today

PHOTOS: The Briar Patch Reopens at Disneyland Park

Stores reopen to guests around the Disneyland Resort, there are certainly plenty of options to shop from. Today The Briar Patch over by Splash Mountain has reopened its doors. Guests looking for apparel, hats, and other accessories can find them all here. Unfortunately, one thing you will still not find...
WorldInside the Magic

Disney World Hints at the Return of Huge Weekend Event!

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Walt Disney World had to make several changes to its operations as well as cancel many fan-favorite events, including Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, and runDisney’s huge event weekend — Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend. In fact, when it comes to...
LifestyleObserver

On the other side of San Diego

Editor’s note: This is the first of two parts. In these troubled times it is good to think about something other than the pandemic, wind turbines, politics and elections. So, with that in mind, I joined a three day “warm-up” hike with my brother Chris and his friend Bob, from the Mexican border, north forty miles following the Pacific Crest Trail.
TravelWDW News Today

PHOTOS: Naboo Spirit Jersey Lands On-Planet at World of Disney

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Today, we took a trip out of the parks (off-planet, if you will) to Disney Springs to find the Naboo Spirit Jersey in stock at World of Disney. Following in the footsteps of Walt Disney World’s latest...