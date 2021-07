The Miami Dolphins used their second first-round pick on Jaelan Phillips and it seems as if he’s going to play a key role right away for Brian Flores’ team. Edge rusher Jaelan Phillips finally lived up to his former 5-star recruit pedigree with the Miami Hurricanes in the 2020 season after transferring from UCLA. But after the season, despite entering his name in the NFL Draft, he moved all his belongings back home to California. In a turn of irony, though, the Miami Dolphins essentially told him to move them back again when they drafted Phillips at No. 18 overall.