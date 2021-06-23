Cancel
Corinth, MS

MBI investigating after Corinth man killed in deputy-involved shooting

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2to1YO_0adRroXo00

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. — A Corinth, Mississippi man was killed following an incident with Alcorn County Sheriff’s Deputies Wednesday.

According to the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a disturbance at a home on County Road 742 near Walnut, Miss., around 5 a.m.

The first deputy on the scene came into contact with 39-year-old Robert Alan Blackburn of Corinth. Deputies said he was armed with a knife.

After several attempts to get Blackburn to drop the knife, the deputy reportedly deployed his Taser, which was ineffective.

The deputy then used pepper spray to attempt to control Blackburn, who ran into the woods.

According to the report, Blackburn came out of the woods at the home about 30 minutes later.

Deputies again tried to get him to drop the knife.

A second deputy deployed his Taser, which again was ineffective, the report said.

Blackburn then raised the knife and lunged at the deputies.

At that time, an Alcorn County Deputy reportedly fired one round with his service weapon hitting Blackburn.

Deputies administered first aid until an ambulance arrived.

Blackburn was taken to Magnolia Hospital, where he later died.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was contacted, and the investigation was turned over to them.

