1 Peter 4:7-11 The principle of stewardship is to be faithful with what we’re entrusted with. We don’t really own anything, do we? Everything on planet earth is God’s creation. We are entrusted with some things, though, like our children. We like to say they are ours, but the truth is, God has entrusted you with the stewardship of those little souls, and it is imperative that we are good stewards, caring for them and nurturing them.