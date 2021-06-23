Cancel
Britney Spears Demands an End to 'Abusive' Conservatorship

By Gene Maddaus
MySanAntonio
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears told a judge on Wednesday that she wants to end the conservatorship that has governed her life for the last 13 years, calling it “abusive” and denouncing her father for exerting control over her life. “I told the whole world I’m OK and I’m happy — it’s a...

www.mysanantonio.com
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s “Relaxed” Getaway

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s “Relaxed” Getaway After Conservatorship Hearing! It’s time for some well-deserved R&R. The day after sharing her truth in court, Britney Spears set off for a Hawaiian vacation to unwind with her boyfriend. The “Lucky” singer and trainer Sam Asghari flew on a private jet to...
Britney Spears has announced a return to her career

2000s star Britney Spears made a statement about a possible return to the stage after a long silence. In 2019, Spears officially announced that she was leaving the stage. Then she stated that she decided to do it because of her father’s serious illness. Spears herself also struggled with mental problems for a long time, ended up in a psychiatric clinic and was treated for stress, but did not fully recover.
Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.
Britney Spears works out in the gym with boyfriend

Sam Asgari inspires the singer to change. Britney Spears is going to break free from the grasping clutches of her father, who has been her guardian for 13 years. Jamie Spears owns all the property and money of the singer, introducing many bans for her. In her Instagram, Britney has...
Meghan McCain calls on FBI to immediately 'extradite' Britney Spears from her home following court testimony

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain reacted strongly Thursday to singer Britney Spears' court testimony this week asking for her conservatorship to be removed from her father. Discussing Spears' arguments with her co-hosts, McCain said the testimony made her feel "physically ill," likened her circumstances to a victim of human trafficking, and called on the FBI to immediately "extradite her from her home" to stop what she called abuse from her family.
Britney Spears Gives Disappointing Response After Question on Her Return to Performing

Britney Spears addressed fan questions directly on her Instagram account again, this time about whether or not she will be returning to performing any time soon. The pop star has used the social media platform in the past to update her followers on her life, and this new video might not be what they were hoping for. If fans were hoping to see Spears take the stage anytime soon, the "Toxic" singer put that speculation to rest with an antsy video.
Lil' Kim's BF Mr. Papers Warns 50 Cent After He Clowns Her Looks

Mr. Papers has always been pretty protective over Lil' Kim, the mother of his daughter. The two have had a rocky relationship for years but they seem to be close again, perhaps even trying for Baby No. 2 in the near future. On Wednesday, Mr. Papers defended the love of his life from troll comments made by 50 Cent on his public Instagram page, clowning Kim's look during a recent performance.
Jonathan Taylor Thomas Looks Unrecognizable In 1st Photos Taken Of 90’s Heartthrob In Years

‘Home Improvement’ alum Jonathan Taylor Thomas has been spotted for the first time in years. The former child star, who is now 39, was seen walking his dogs. Home Improvement alum Jonathan Taylor Thomas, 39, looked practically unrecognizable when he was seen walking his dogs in his first public sighting in almost a decade. The former child star, who rose to fame in the 90s, was seen vaping while taking his two pups for a walk in Hollywood on June 29 — see all the pics here. Jonathan cut a casual figure in a pair of jeans, a grey hoodie, and a blue baseball cap. He also donned a pair of sunglasses and wore a black protective face mask under his chin.
Ray J dating Wendy Williams - I'm shook!

Ray J and Wendy Williams dating rumors are swirling on Monday as the two were spotted in New York together. Photos say a thousand words and I can understand why it looks like they are a couple. My god if this is true. Ray J is literally down for anything....
Meet Kanye West’s New Bae, Iryna Shayk

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are divorced and now the superstar rapper and fashion icon has a new boo. TMZ reports Kanye West is dating Irina Shayk, a model and actress who once covered Sports Illustrated. West and Shayk were in the Southeastern France region of Provence on Tuesday, Kanye...